2nd Edition Of 'Mufakiru Al Emarat' Forum To Launch On January 28
Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2025 | 11:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) The Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research (ECSSR) held a press conference on Wednesday to announce the main topics and key discussion sessions for the agenda of the 2nd edition of ‘Mufakiru Al Emarat’ for Forum, scheduled to take place on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, in Abu Dhabi.
It began with a video presentation about the project, which was launched in January 2022. It aims at achieving several goals: activating the contributions of national academic and intellectual expertise to the development journey of the UAE, enhancing sources of soft power, by supporting Emirati scientific research initiatives, and encouraging intellectual efforts that promote the sustainability of comprehensive development.
The project’s progress has been solidified thanks to the support of researchers and specialists, as well as partner institutions such as Dubai Police, Abu Dhabi Media Network, United Arab Emirates University, Khalifa University, Higher Colleges of Technology, and Zayed University. This reflects the ECSSR's belief that «efforts come from everyone and for everyone».
Addressing the news conference, Dr. Sultan Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research, stated that the UAE has always been a land of exceptional projects and great ideas. This stems from the unique vision of its wise leadership, which believes that investing in minds is the most significant and genuine investment, and that every constructive and innovative idea is a new step forward for the nation and society towards a brighter future.
Dr. Al Nuaimi added that the forum, in its 2nd edition, is held under the theme «Innovative National Ideas», with the participation of a distinguished group of experts, researchers, academics, and Emirati students.
The forum aims at designing ideas for a better future for the nation and upcoming generations, powered by Emirati minds.
He explained that the forum, in its first edition, proved that Emirati thought is capable of presenting proactive and creative visions across various fields. Dr. Al Nuaimi stated that the 2nd edition will continue along this path, reaffirming the forward-looking vision of the nation and its leadership.
The second edition of the event includes 14 interactive discussion sessions across key platforms such as «Trends Session», focusing on future trends and Emirati aspirations, and «Fikr Majlis», featuring dialogues with leaders, experts, and decision-makers. Other main sessions and subsidiary platforms include «Researchers' Majlis», which offers academic discussions to derive innovative ideas, «Mufakiru Al Emarat’s Lab» bringing together the Center's strategic partners, youth, and academics in interactive workshops to equip them with essential 21st-century skills, and «Through Youth Perspectives», which hosts discussions combining youthful energy with experienced insights to address youth-related issues, delivering actionable future solutions.
It will host 45 Emirati speakers, including experts, academics, youth, and specialists in various critical fields. It is expected to attract over 650 participants from diverse audiences, engaging them in a rich intellectual experience showcasing innovative perspectives on Emirati thought.
