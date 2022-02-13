2nd HCT InnCuVation Forum to explore key technology trends at EXPO2020 Dubai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2022) The Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT) will host the 2022 HCT InnCuVation Forum over three interactive days at EXPO 2020 Dubai, on 14th, 15th, and 17th February, 2022.

The forum interconnects with the official, nationwide UAE Innovates 2022 initiative, which itself is borne out of the annual UAE Innovation Month, one of the world’s largest celebrations of innovation, in different formats and across a wide range of sectors.

The 2022 InnCuVation Forum is a unique opportunity for innovators and game-changers, academia and industry, and government representatives to collaborate on and explore current issues, trends, world-class research and innovative start-ups through a series of panel discussions and presentations in four strategic sectors of Health, Education, Sustainability, and Emerging Technologies.

Attendees will delve into the four overarching sectors on the first two days of the forum, where the HCT faculty and industry practitioners will discuss applied research trends relevant to the topics. The final day will be devoted to "pitch" sessions of the HCT-created start-ups, organised by the HCT in partnership with the Emirates Angels Investors Association.

Professor Abdullatif AlShamsi, HCT President and CEO, stressed the importance of the HCT InnCuVation Forum to discuss those needs and challenges associated with the four key sectors of society. Attendees will consider possible solutions to those needs and challenges creating opportunities for young people to present solution-oriented, innovative future start-up concepts based on advanced technologies.

Prof. AlShamsi said, since being appointed a creative economic free-zone in 2019 to graduate companies and entrepreneurs, the HCT has successfully operated its Startup Development Programme. "The programme represents a road map for students who wish to set up their businesses, by adopting their innovative ideas and solutions in the form of applied projects relating to key areas," he said.

Prof. AlShamsi said the labour and industry sectors play key roles in advancing the establishment of start-ups and enhancing the success of HCT’s InnCuVation Spaces, through knowledge-sharing processes of their needs and challenges.

"Working closely with these sectors, the HCT plays a key role as an applied, higher education institution with our expertise and collaborative endeavours. These, in turn, support the implementation of effective research projects that contribute to the development and improvement of workplace environments and the overall performance of industrial enterprises," he said.

Nicola Bettio, HCT’s Executive Director of Applied Research, Innovation and Entrepreneurship, noted that higher education institutions play a crucial role as the driver of innovation and economic impact in modern societies. "Applied research has an impact when translated into real innovation, adopted by the industry and the society. At the HCT we strive to work hand-in-hand with our industry and government partners to find solutions to specific challenges and to create a long-lasting impact in the society at large," Bettio said.

"We have recently launched an important cooperation initiative with Tawazun and Mubadala to leverage the technical capabilities of our students and faculty to provide engineering solutions to our partners," he added.

"At the InnCuVation Forum we will see our start-ups facing real investors on a pitching event, organised with the cooperation of the Emirates Angels Investors Association. The presenting start-ups have been supported by our Startup Development Programme, one of the largest and most prolific university entrepreneurship programmes in the Gulf Cooperation Council, with more than 130 start-ups launched in less than two years and more than 2,700 students engaged in the programme," Bettio said in conclusion.