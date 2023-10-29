2nd Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open to take place 3-11 February 2024

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2023) Following the resounding success of its inaugural edition in February 2023, the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open will return for its second edition in 2024, reaffirming its status as a premier tournament on the global tennis calendar. The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) and IMG announced that the event is set to take place from 3rd-11th February 2024 at Zayed Sports City International Tennis Centre in Abu Dhabi.

The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open has earned its place among the most prestigious tournaments in women's tennis. The event's significance lies not only in its AED 3.3 million prize fund but also in the coveted ranking points at stake. With 28 players in the singles draw and 16 teams in the doubles draw, this tournament will showcase talent and competition.

Hosted in partnership with Mubadala and presented by Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the WTA 500 signifies a convergence of sports excellence and entertainment. The tournament spans nine days, taking tennis enthusiasts on a journey from the opening qualifiers to the finals on 11th February 2024. In the heart of Abu Dhabi, the 2024 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open will serve as an unrivalled showcase of tennis prowess.

Nigel Gupta, Director of Tennis Events at IMG and the Tournament Director at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, said, “Our vision for this event goes beyond tennis.

We are dedicated to curating an exceptional experience that aims to transcend the boundaries of sport, uniting fans and athletes alike in the spirit of excellence. With the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, we are looking to create a lasting legacy for tennis, fostering a deeper connection between the community and the sport we all love.”

Steve Simon, WTA Chairman and CEO, said, “We’re delighted to see the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open return to the Calendar next season, which will officially kick off the exciting middle Eastern portion of the 2024 calendar. The event is known for its excellent organisation, passionate fans, and dedication to women’s professional tennis and is truly becoming a favourite among WTA players, who always feel welcome in Abu Dhabi and the UAE.”

As the event becomes a fixture in Abu Dhabi's sporting calendar, it continues to exemplify the emirate's commitment to hosting world-class sporting events. The impact extends far beyond the court, as the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open inspires young sporting generations and unites the tennis community.