2nd Sheikha Fatima Women's International Shooting Championship Postponed Over COVID-19 Concerns

Sumaira FH 5 hours ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 07:30 PM

2nd Sheikha Fatima Women's International Shooting Championship postponed over COVID-19 concerns

The Organising Committee of the H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Women International Shooting Championship decided to postpone the championship’s second edition, which was set to take place from 13th to 18th April, 2020, to a later date, in coordination with the International and French shooting federations.

Major General Ahmed Nasser Al Raissy, Chairman of the Organising Committee of the Championship, said that the decision is a proactive measure that is due to the committee’s keenness to ensure the health and safety of competitors, organisers and the general public, noting that public health is a top priority.

He also pointed out that the committee has considered the coronavirus, COVID-19, outbreak and sought the opinion of the international and French shooting federations and LuLu Group International, the championship’s sponsor, before making the decision.

The committee will set the dates of three championships to be held in France, Kazakhstan and the UAE at a later time, he said in conclusion.

