2PointZero acquires Maseera, pledging $1 billion to advance financial inclusion in emerging markets

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2025) 2PointZero, a transformational global investment platform and a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), has announced the strategic acquisition of Cairo-based Maseera Holding for Financial Investments (Maseera).

As part of this transaction, 2PointZero will launch a new Abu Dhabi-based entity under the Maseera Holding name. Maseera, which serves low- and middle-income individuals as well as micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), is evolving into a global, AI-driven financial services provider. This move reinforces 2PointZero’s commitment to expanding financial inclusion, particularly in underserved economies.

By offering a comprehensive suite of financial services that are accessible, fast, affordable, and adaptable, Maseera aims to bridge the financial gap and empower communities.

The company envisions building a transcontinental platform, with majority-owned operations spanning multiple countries, initially targeting key markets across Asia and Africa.

Recognising the transformative potential of this venture, 2PointZero plans to invest US$1 billion into Maseera over the coming years. By seamlessly integrating Maseera’s expertise with 2PointZero’s cutting-edge technology and AI capabilities, this strategic partnership will drive innovation, unlock new value, and empower underserved populations with the financial tools needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving economic landscape.

Additionally, this investment will further enhance 2PointZero’s dynamic value network, reinforcing its position as a key driver of financial inclusion and sustainable growth.

Mariam Almheiri, Group CEO of 2PointZero, emphasised the strategic importance of the acquisition, adding, “Bringing Maseera into the 2PointZero ecosystem is a significant step forward in our mission to drive financial inclusion and empower underserved communities. By combining Maseera’s client-centric approach with our technological expertise and global reach, we are enhancing our dynamic value network and delivering innovative financial solutions to markets where we operate. This partnership embodies our commitment to driving groundbreaking advancements through every investment, with the aim of creating a more sustainable and inclusive society.”

Amro Abouesh, Founder and CEO of Maseera Holding, stated, “The principal value running through Maseera is empathy. We believe that empathy is key to innovation, and transparency is the cornerstone of credibility. By always standing on the clients' side, we ensure that our services truly meet the needs of those we serve, hence improving their financial resilience. Furthermore, with experienced backing from a global investor like 2PointZero, we will be able to maximise the value of data and focus our platform on those most underserved corners of emerging economies. This client-centric approach allows us to tailor our offerings to the unique requirements of our target audience, providing them with the financial tools and resources they need to thrive.”