2PointZero Acquires Stake In EHC Investment Company

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2025 | 02:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2025) 2PointZero, a transformational global investment platform and a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), has announced the acquisition of a significant stake in EHC Investment Company, a specialised company in energy distribution in the middle East region.

This strategic move strengthens 2PointZero’s energy platform, EPointZero, and reinforces its commitment to advancing decarbonisation solutions and smart infrastructure development in the UAE and beyond.

This acquisition aligns with 2PointZero’s vision of building a globally diversified and resilient portfolio focused on innovation, sustainability, and value creation.

Mariam Almheiri, Group CEO of 2PointZero, stated, “Bringing EHC into the EPointZero ecosystem is a step forward. Together, we will leverage AI-powered decarbonisation solutions and cutting-edge technologies to create sustainable ecosystems that benefit communities, industries, and investors alike.

The partnership will see EPointZero deploy advanced smart grid technologies, AI-driven analytics, and state-of-the-art monitoring systems to enhance energy distribution efficiency, reliability, and safety. These innovations aim to minimise waste, optimise resource utilisation, and deliver smarter energy solutions across the UAE.

Moustafa Rashad, CEO of EHC Investment Company, said, “This collaboration represents a shared commitment to blending advanced technologies with sustainable practices. By combining EHC’s market leadership with 2PointZero’s forward-thinking approach, we are redefining energy infrastructure, accelerating the energy transition, and paving the way for smarter, more sustainable cities.”

