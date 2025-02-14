2PointZero Acquires Stake In EHC Investment Company
Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2025 | 02:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2025) 2PointZero, a transformational global investment platform and a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), has announced the acquisition of a significant stake in EHC Investment Company, a specialised company in energy distribution in the middle East region.
This strategic move strengthens 2PointZero’s energy platform, EPointZero, and reinforces its commitment to advancing decarbonisation solutions and smart infrastructure development in the UAE and beyond.
This acquisition aligns with 2PointZero’s vision of building a globally diversified and resilient portfolio focused on innovation, sustainability, and value creation.
Mariam Almheiri, Group CEO of 2PointZero, stated, “Bringing EHC into the EPointZero ecosystem is a step forward. Together, we will leverage AI-powered decarbonisation solutions and cutting-edge technologies to create sustainable ecosystems that benefit communities, industries, and investors alike.
”
The partnership will see EPointZero deploy advanced smart grid technologies, AI-driven analytics, and state-of-the-art monitoring systems to enhance energy distribution efficiency, reliability, and safety. These innovations aim to minimise waste, optimise resource utilisation, and deliver smarter energy solutions across the UAE.
Moustafa Rashad, CEO of EHC Investment Company, said, “This collaboration represents a shared commitment to blending advanced technologies with sustainable practices. By combining EHC’s market leadership with 2PointZero’s forward-thinking approach, we are redefining energy infrastructure, accelerating the energy transition, and paving the way for smarter, more sustainable cities.”
Recent Stories
Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organises forum on ‘Diversity and ..
Al Zeyoudi engages with senior officials, ministers to accelerate trade ties in ..
President Trump announces F-35 fighter jets, military equipment worth billions o ..
AD Ports Group reports net profit of AED1.78 billion in 2024
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Prize money for teams in dollars
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Housing Authority
After B Praak, Urvashi Rautela also refuses to appear on YouTuber Ranveer Allaha ..
Rubu’ Qarn Innovation Season opens doors for future generations
Department of Government Enablement launches inaugural Abu Dhabi Effortless Cust ..
Paris conference calls for support for Syria’s political transition, security, ..
UAE delivers 10 aid convoys to Gaza
China begins drilling ultra-deep oil and gas wells in Taklimakan Desert
More Stories From Middle East
-
2PointZero acquires stake in EHC Investment Company6 minutes ago
-
Tabreed reports revenue of AED2.434 billion in 202421 minutes ago
-
Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organises forum on ‘Diversity and Coexistence’1 hour ago
-
Al Zeyoudi engages with senior officials, ministers to accelerate trade ties in high-potential marke ..1 hour ago
-
AD Ports Group reports net profit of AED1.78 billion in 20242 hours ago
-
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Housing Authority2 hours ago
-
Rubu’ Qarn Innovation Season opens doors for future generations3 hours ago
-
Department of Government Enablement launches inaugural Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer Experience Awar ..3 hours ago
-
Paris conference calls for support for Syria’s political transition, security, stability4 hours ago
-
Four die in Korea's Busan construction site fire4 hours ago
-
UAE delivers 10 aid convoys to Gaza5 hours ago
-
China begins drilling ultra-deep oil and gas wells in Taklimakan Desert5 hours ago