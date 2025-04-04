2PointZero’s Maseera Acquires Egypt’s ADVA
Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2025 | 12:45 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2025) ABU DHABI, 3rd April, 2025 (WAM) – Maseera Holding for Financial Investments (Maseera), a portfolio company of 2PointZero, a transformational global investment platform and a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), today announced the successful acquisition of ADVA, an innovative Egyptian consumer finance platform. This strategic transaction establishes ADVA as Maseera’s dedicated technology and data analytics hub for North Africa and marks a critical milestone in Maseera’s regional expansion strategy.
This move is part of Maseera’s broader growth strategy following its acquisition by 2PointZero. As announced earlier this year, 2PointZero has committed US$ 1 billion in long-term capital to support Maseera’s mission of building a transcontinental platform focused on financial inclusion, initially targeting key underserved markets across the globe.
“In ADVA, we found a company that shares our vision and values, particularly the belief that financial services must be accessible, affordable, and human-centered,” said Amro Abouesh, CEO of Maseera. “Together, we will harness the power of data and AI to deliver transformative financial solutions tailored to Egypt’s middle and low-income segments”.
By integrating Maseera’s advanced AI technologies, the combined platform is poised to redefine the customer experience in digital finance, creating faster, more inclusive, and highly personalised lending solutions for underserved populations across Egypt.
As part of its next phase of growth, ADVA has applied for Egypt’s first digital consumer finance license, a regulatory breakthrough that will enable end-to-end onboarding through electronic Know Your Customer (e-KYC) procedures and legally binding e-signatures.
This move positions ADVA to dramatically reduce barriers to access for over 50 million underbanked Egyptians, in alignment with national priorities for financial inclusion and digital transformation.
Following the acquisition, ADVA will exclusively focus on Egypt’s consumer finance market, developing tailored financial products for essential life needs while enhancing credit access for historically underserved groups.
The transaction is fully aligned with Egypt’s national digital transformation and financial inclusion agenda. It also reinforces Maseera’s, and by extension, 2PointZero’s, commitment to building sustainable, impact-driven platforms that empower communities and unlock scalable value across emerging markets.
Recent Stories
2PointZero’s Maseera acquires Egypt’s ADVA
UN Special Envoy for Syria condemns Israeli repeated military escalations in Syr ..
GCC condemns Israeli Occupation Forces’ airstrikes on several locations in Syr ..
Fujairah Martial Arts Club wins UK Green Organisation's Excellence Award 2025
Jordan's King, Bulgarian President discuss regional developments
Saghir Khan receives Community Service Award
Wide space available to increase trade relations with US: Rizwan Sheikh
Hungary's 'illiberal' Orban, Israel's staunchest friend in the EU
USA sole bidder for 2031 Women's World Cup, UK set to host in 2035
AI could impact 40 percent of jobs worldwide: UN
Migrant boat sinking kills seven in Greece: coast guard
AJP Dubai International Championship Kicks off tomorrow with participation iof n ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
2PointZero’s Maseera acquires Egypt’s ADVA30 seconds ago
-
UN Special Envoy for Syria condemns Israeli repeated military escalations in Syria15 minutes ago
-
GCC condemns Israeli Occupation Forces’ airstrikes on several locations in Syria16 minutes ago
-
Fujairah Martial Arts Club wins UK Green Organisation's Excellence Award 202530 minutes ago
-
Jordan's King, Bulgarian President discuss regional developments45 minutes ago
-
AJP Dubai International Championship Kicks off tomorrow with participation iof nternational top star ..2 hours ago
-
ATM on track for record attendance as visitor registrations double year-on-year2 hours ago
-
UAE search and rescue team continues to support humanitarian efforts in Myanmar2 hours ago
-
Iraq oil exports untouched by US tariffs: Official2 hours ago
-
Israel deploying further military reinforcements to Jenin3 hours ago
-
AI’s economic benefit massive but must be shared: UNCTAD4 hours ago
-
Critical medicines in Gaza start to run out: MSF4 hours ago