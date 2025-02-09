3 Dead, 6 Missing After Fishing Trawler Sinks Off South Korea's Southern Coast
Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2025 | 04:31 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2025) SEOUL,9th February, 2025 (WAM) – A fishing trawler sank in waters off South Korea's southern coast early Sunday, leaving three people dead and six missing, officials said, with rescue efforts under way, Yonhap news Agency reported today.
The 139-tonne vessel with 14 crew members on board was reported missing at 1:41 a.m. in waters about 17 kilometers east of the island of Habaek, near Yeosu, located 316 kilometers south of Seoul.
Coast Guard vessels and other fishing boats have so far rescued eight crew members, which include Indonesian and Vietnamese nationals, but three South Koreans died, including the vessel's 66-year-old captain.
Among those rescued, two Indonesians and two Vietnamese are being treated at a hospital in the nearby county of Goheung after showing signs of hypothermia.
Five of those initially rescued, including the captain, were found aboard a life raft, while the two dead South Koreans were discovered drifting without life vests.
Another crew member was rescued later in the day, drifting unconscious in nearby waters.
One of the foreign sailors said the vessel had capsized due to the wind and waves, but authorities are expected to conduct an investigation into the exact cause of the accident.
The Coast Guard has deployed 23 vessels and eight aircraft, along with support from other agencies and fishing vessels, to try to find the missing crew members.
