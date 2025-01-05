3 Dead After Fishing Boat Hits Rocks Off Southwestern Coast In S. Korea
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2025 | 06:32 PM
SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jan, 2025) Three people died after a fishing boat carrying 22 struck rocks off South Korea's southwest coast Saturday, officials said.
According to Yonhap news Agency, the Coast Guard and other authorities reported receiving a call around 10:30 a.
m. about the boat crashing into rocks near Gageo Island in Sinan, South Jeolla Province.
The other 19 people were rescued by the Coast Guard and a nearby vessel, and were not in any life-threatening conditions.
