3 Dead After Fishing Boat Hits Rocks Off Southwestern Coast In S. Korea

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2025 | 06:32 PM

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jan, 2025) Three people died after a fishing boat carrying 22 struck rocks off South Korea's southwest coast Saturday, officials said.

According to Yonhap news Agency, the Coast Guard and other authorities reported receiving a call around 10:30 a.

m. about the boat crashing into rocks near Gageo Island in Sinan, South Jeolla Province.

The other 19 people were rescued by the Coast Guard and a nearby vessel, and were not in any life-threatening conditions.

More Stories From Middle East