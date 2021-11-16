UrduPoint.com

3 Million NBA Fans In UAE Encouraged Us To Hold Games In Abu Dhabi: NBA Executive

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 07:00 PM

3 million NBA fans in UAE encouraged us to hold games in Abu Dhabi: NBA executive

By Muhammad Aamir ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2021) The huge fan base in the UAE and Abu Dhabi’s world-class sporting infrastructure encouraged the American professional basketball league NBA to decide to hold games in the middle East, NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer said on Tuesday.

"There are three million NBA fans in the UAE and Abu Dhabi is known for hosting world-class sporting events like professional Tennis, Golf tournaments, Formula 1 [Abu Dhabi Grand Prix] and Special Olympics World Games," Mark Tatum said at a media briefing at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi while answering a question asked by the Emirates news Agency (WAM).

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) - Abu Dhabi, and Mark Tatum signed a multi-year partnership agreement in which the first two games will be held in Abu Dhabi during the NBA pre-season in October 2022.

The partnership also includes fan events featuring current and former NBA players, Jr. NBA Leagues for school-age players, a series of NBA Fit Clinics and an NBA 2K League exhibition event.

"We can go where there is a strong fan base and world-class facilities," the NBA executive said.

"This became an easy decision for us. We are going to do much, much more. This is just the beginning.

"I think this is just the beginning of future basketball activities that we are going to hold here together."

Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, the Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT, said the partnership will further cement Abu Dhabi’s position in hosting international sporting events.

"It will help us look at further development and additional programmes including the NBA 2K, and there will be a number of workshops," he explained.

"We look at promoting a healthy lifestyle and healthy living through the games and work on competitions and agreements for the youth.

"The agreement with NBA will go beyond the hosting of the games here. We are both sharing a similar vision and belief of diversity, inclusion and tolerance. That is what we are trying to promote.

"There will be further discussions with the NBA to look at the future opportunities.

"This is the start for more regional games and competitions that will be hosted here."

Related Topics

Tennis World UAE Abu Dhabi Middle East October Olympics Media Event Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Turkey Negotiating F-16 Contract With US - Defense ..

Turkey Negotiating F-16 Contract With US - Defense Minister

3 minutes ago
 Iran 'absolutely serious' about nuclear talks: Rai ..

Iran 'absolutely serious' about nuclear talks: Raisi

3 minutes ago
 NATO chief slams 'reckless' Russian satellite stri ..

NATO chief slams 'reckless' Russian satellite strike

3 minutes ago
 Reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi adjourned t ..

Reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi adjourned till Nov 23

3 minutes ago
 Hotels, restaurants exempted from meatless day

Hotels, restaurants exempted from meatless day

3 minutes ago
 Asif Zardari granted bail till Nov 23, in NY prope ..

Asif Zardari granted bail till Nov 23, in NY property case

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.