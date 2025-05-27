3 New Kingdom tombs unearthed in Luxor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2025) An Egyptian archaeological mission has uncovered three tombs dating back to the New Kingdom, one of ancient Egyptian history's most celebrated eras, during excavation work at the necropolis of Dra Abul-Naga on the West Bank of Luxor.

The discovery offers insight into the lives of high-ranking officials who once served in temples and administrative positions across ancient Egypt.

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Sherif Fathy hailed the find as “a significant scientific and cultural accomplishment that strengthens Egypt’s status on the global cultural tourism map.”

He stressed the importance of this discovery and its potential to attract cultural tourism and deepen appreciation for Egypt’s unparalleled historical heritage.

“These tombs are not just burial chambers,” he said, describing them as windows into the lives, roles, and beliefs of key figures in our ancient society.

“The fact that this discovery was made entirely by Egyptian hands reflects the exceptional capabilities of our archaeological teams,” he stated.

Supreme Council of Antiquities (SCA) Secretary-General Mohamed Ismail Khaled inspected the tombs during a brief visit to the site.

Khaled confirmed that all three tombs belong to the New Kingdom. Inscriptions found within the burial chambers enabled the initial identification of the tomb owners.