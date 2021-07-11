3 people held for violating Hajj regulations and instructions in Saudi

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jul, 2021) Three people were caught for violating the regulations and instructions related to Hajj in Saudi Arabia. The accused did not obtain mandatory permit to perform Hajj and they will be fined SAR10,000 (AED9,793) each as per the rules, according to ‏Brigadier General Sami Al-Shuwairekh, the official spokesperson of Hajj Security Forces Command.

Brigadier General Al-Shuwairekh called on all citizens and residents to abide by the instructions for this year's Hajj season, stressing that the security personnel will take action against those who try to reach the Holy Mosque, its surrounding central area and the holy sites (Mina, Muzdalifah, Arafat) without a permit, until the end of the 13th of Dhul-Hijjah.