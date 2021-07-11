UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3 People Held For Violating Hajj Regulations And Instructions In Saudi

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 10:45 AM

3 people held for violating Hajj regulations and instructions in Saudi

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jul, 2021) Three people were caught for violating the regulations and instructions related to Hajj in Saudi Arabia. The accused did not obtain mandatory permit to perform Hajj and they will be fined SAR10,000 (AED9,793) each as per the rules, according to ‏Brigadier General Sami Al-Shuwairekh, the official spokesperson of Hajj Security Forces Command.

Brigadier General Al-Shuwairekh called on all citizens and residents to abide by the instructions for this year's Hajj season, stressing that the security personnel will take action against those who try to reach the Holy Mosque, its surrounding central area and the holy sites (Mina, Muzdalifah, Arafat) without a permit, until the end of the 13th of Dhul-Hijjah.

Related Topics

Hajj Saudi Arabia Turkish Lira Mosque All

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 11, 2021 in Pakistan

31 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Election Tribunal dismisses pre-poll rigging plea

10 hours ago

Wife of Killed Haitian President Blames Murder on ..

10 hours ago

Sanjrani condoles demise of Pir Pagara's mother

10 hours ago

CCPO visited city to review law & order situation

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.