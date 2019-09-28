30 ADNOC future leaders receive training at EDA

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2019) The Emirates Diplomatic Academy, EDA, the UAE’s leading international relations and diplomatic institution, concluded its five-day "General Diplomacy Programme" that involved 30 members of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, Future Leaders Programme, AFL.

In its second consecutive year, the General Diplomacy Programme was developed to meet the objectives of the AFL.

The EDA’s curriculum includes three skills courses and one workshop, which created an active learning environment involving intensive teamwork and class interaction. Each session aimed to foster innovation and collaboration among peers, resulting in an opportunity to refresh existing skills and acquire new ones.

The first skills course explained the concept of diplomacy and the difference between contemporary and classical diplomacy, as well as how diplomacy is linked to security, the media and public opinion.

The second course on diplomatic protocol and etiquette aimed to improve the communication skills of senior diplomats while considering different cultures and international business etiquette.

The third course focussed on effective negotiation skills and strategies in international organisations and companies.

The programme will conclude with a workshop on the relationship between energy, climate change and international affairs, to improve its participants’ understanding of relevant challenges.

It will also highlight the global climate change regime that evolved under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, UNFCCC.

The certificate award ceremony was attended by Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Director of Human Capital and Administration Directorate at ADNOC, along with the EDA’s management, staff and faculty.

Mariam Ibrahim Al Mahmoud, Acting Deputy Director-General and Director of Executive Training at the EDA, said, "It is the responsibility of every citizen to be a good representative of their nation. This duty does not only rest with diplomats and foreign service officers. Today, diplomacy has other non-traditional players, including government officials, corporations, think tanks, NGOs, entertainers, athletes and even the media."

"The EDA’s training programme for the AFL is another way to fulfil its mandate by preparing individuals to represent the UAE on the global stage. We are confident that it will help participants become competent leaders of their company and our country during events and meetings at home and abroad, whether on business or personal trips," she added.

Designed to optimise learning and knowledge transfer, the EDA’s programmes and courses incorporate lectures, assessments, case studies, group activities, coaching and simulations. The academy’s overall teaching methodology produces an engaged classroom and long-term learning outcomes.