30 Companies Take Part In Dubai Future Accelerators Programme

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 03:15 PM

30 companies take part in Dubai Future Accelerators programme

Dubai Future Foundation has announced the launch of the 6th cohort of Dubai Future Accelerators, DFA, programme, with some 30 local and global companies working closely with the government entities in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2019) Dubai Future Foundation has announced the launch of the 6th cohort of Dubai Future Accelerators, DFA, programme, with some 30 local and global companies working closely with the government entities in Dubai.

Organisations taking part in the 6th cohort hail from 15 countries, including six companies from the UAE, five from the United Kingdom, three from the United States, three from Spain, two from Denmark, and two from Poland. Other companies hail from Finland, France, India, Chile, Japan, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Spain, Sweden and Ukraine. Companies will work with government entities to address their industry-specific challenges as well as provide recommendations and smart solutions to tackle such challenges.

Participating government entities include Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Dubai Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Knowledge and Human Development Authority, Dubai Police and Etisalat Digital.

Saeed Al Falasi, Executive Director of Future Platforms at Dubai Future Foundation, said that this cohort saw the participation of companies from Japan and Chile for the first time, which reinforces the importance and success of this initiative in attracting innovative companies from around the world to Dubai to work with government entities to create a positive impact in society.

Launched in 2016 by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of Dubai Executive Council and Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, the Dubai Future Accelerators is seen as a global platform that provides an opportunity for startups and entrepreneurs around the world to collaborate with strategic government entities as well as work closely with decision makers in Dubai.

The programme aims to position Dubai as a hub for innovation, a testbed for emerging technologies as well as an attractive destination for startups and entrepreneurs with bold solutions to future challenges.

