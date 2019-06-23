30 companies take part in Dubai Future Accelerators programme

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2019) Some 30 local and global companies will be working closely with the government entities in Dubai in the 6th cohort of Dubai Future Accelerators, DFA, programme, to address their industry-specific challenges.

According to an announcement of Dubai Future Foundation, companies representing 15 countries, include six from the UAE, five from the United Kingdom, three from the United States, three from Spain, two from Denmark, and two from Poland. Other companies hail from Finland, France, India, Chile, Japan, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Spain, Sweden and Ukraine.

Saeed Al Falasi, Executive Director of Future Platforms at Dubai Future Foundation, said that this cohort saw the participation of companies from Japan and Chile for the first time, which reinforces the importance and success of this initiative in attracting innovative companies from around the world to Dubai to work with government entities to create a positive impact in society.

Participating government entities include Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Dubai Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Knowledge and Human Development Authority, Dubai Police, and Etisalat Digital.

Launched in 2016 by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of Dubai Executive Council and Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, the Dubai Future Accelerators is seen as a global platform that provides an opportunity for startups and entrepreneurs around the world to collaborate with strategic government entities as well as work closely with decision makers in Dubai.