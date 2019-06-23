UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

30 Companies Take Part In Dubai Future Accelerators Programme

Muhammad Irfan 7 seconds ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 01:15 PM

30 companies take part in Dubai Future Accelerators programme

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2019) Some 30 local and global companies will be working closely with the government entities in Dubai in the 6th cohort of Dubai Future Accelerators, DFA, programme, to address their industry-specific challenges.

According to an announcement of Dubai Future Foundation, companies representing 15 countries, include six from the UAE, five from the United Kingdom, three from the United States, three from Spain, two from Denmark, and two from Poland. Other companies hail from Finland, France, India, Chile, Japan, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Spain, Sweden and Ukraine.

Saeed Al Falasi, Executive Director of Future Platforms at Dubai Future Foundation, said that this cohort saw the participation of companies from Japan and Chile for the first time, which reinforces the importance and success of this initiative in attracting innovative companies from around the world to Dubai to work with government entities to create a positive impact in society.

Participating government entities include Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Dubai Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Knowledge and Human Development Authority, Dubai Police, and Etisalat Digital.

Launched in 2016 by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of Dubai Executive Council and Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, the Dubai Future Accelerators is seen as a global platform that provides an opportunity for startups and entrepreneurs around the world to collaborate with strategic government entities as well as work closely with decision makers in Dubai.

Related Topics

India World Police Electricity Ukraine Water Sri Lanka France UAE Dubai Rashid Hail Singapore Spain United Kingdom Poland Japan Chile United States Sweden Finland Denmark 2016 From Government

Recent Stories

1 hour ago

Hamza Ali Abbasi is celebrating 35th birthday toda ..

1 hour ago

WC 2019: Pakistan to play against South Africa tod ..

2 hours ago

Bollywood’s Riteish Deshmukh extends support to ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 23, 2019 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.