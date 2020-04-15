UrduPoint.com
30 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Kuwait

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 12:15 PM

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2020) Kuwait announced on Wednesday the recovery of 30 patients from the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, bringing the country's total recoveries to 206.

The Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, quoted the Minister of Health Sheikh Dr. Basel Al-Sabah as saying that the treated people have tested negative and they will be moved to a rehabilitation ward for two days before being discharged from hospital.

