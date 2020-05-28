30 pct of Ajman government staff to return to offices from May 31st

(@FahadShabbir)

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2020) Thirty percent of Ajman government employees will return to workplace from Sunday, May 31st, 2020, according to a circular by the Ajman Department of Human Resources. More employees will gradually start returning to work as the health crisis subsides.

The circular, which comes in pursuance to the Executive Council Chairman's Resolution No 7 of 2020 concerning the Ajman government's crisis management policy, exempts a select of employee categories. These include pregnant women, people of determination, people with compromised immunity & chronic diseases and those over 60 years of age.

Exempt as well are female employees catering for children in grade 9 & below and children of determination whose conditions entail constant care. Also excluded are employees in shared accommodation with people who are most susceptible to health risks and are in constant contact with them.

Those covered by the decision have to continue to abide by the precautionary measures in place, including two - metre safety distance across all workplaces.

There must also be separate entry & exit points for employees to minimise shared spaces. The returning employees will have to undergo temperature checks and comply with all other health mandates, including the flexible attendance system to avoid overcrowding. Fingerprint employee-tracking systems will remain halted, with disinfection procedures and awareness campaigns to continue.

The circular emphasises on ensuring the full readiness of all workplaces for receiving employees in terms of continuing enforcement of all health mandates taken nationwide and the availability of conducive infrastructure enabling those working remotely to perform their assignments in the best possible manner.

Wearing masks and gloves is mandatory so long as employees are in office, according to the circular.