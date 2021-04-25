30 public and private entities participate in AI Programme

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Apr, 2021) With the participation of 30 ministries, government and private sector entities, the third edition of the Artificial Intelligence Programme was launched to empower UAE nationals with the tools and skills of artificial intelligence and prepare them for the future.

The programme aims to develop participants’ practical experiences in various technology-related applications and demonstrate the means to leverage them in developing innovative future services, while promoting the UAE’s leading position in this field.

The programme, organised by the National Programme for Artificial Intelligence and the Kellogg College - University of Oxford, and ending in July 2021, will boost participants capabilities in employing AI tools and ethics, and applying them to various sectors, such as data and information security. In addition, the programme works on honing participants’ skills in analysing data, security and ethical risks related to adopting AI technologies.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, stated that the UAE government seeks to empower community members with future skills and provide them with the knowledge and expertise needed to employ advanced technology and the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) tools to develop solutions that address current and future challenges, responding to the growing demand for specialised skills in various fields related to artificial intelligence.

Al Olama noted, "The Artificial Intelligence Programme follows in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to accelerate the adoption of AI technology in various fields, benefit from the various opportunities provided by the applications and tools of the 4IR, promote national skills and initiatives to invest in future technologies, thus achieving the goals of the UAE Centennial 2071".

"The programme, in its third edition, aims to promote the development of a new structure for scientific and practical content, adopt the latest educational and interactive methodologies to enhance practical experiences and scientific knowledge, and enable participants to develop shared ideas that can be built on to design innovative projects that can be applied to achieve the objectives of the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031," he added.

In its first and second editions, the Artificial Intelligence Programme saw the graduation of 178 nationals from government and private sector entities. It also introduced them to the latest global trends and successful practices in the field of employing AI, developing innovative ideas and projects to improve their entities’ performances and benefit from the advanced technological infrastructure in the UAE.