UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

300 Million Gallons Of Water Saved: DEWA

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 03:45 PM

300 million gallons of water saved: DEWA

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Dec, 2019) The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, announced on Saturday that its smart response initiative for technical notifications has saved up to 300 million gallons of water and more than AED17 million. Customer service satisfaction rates also reached 91 percent since the initiative's launch in July 2019, the authority added.

The 'Smart Response Service' has several features such as self-diagnosis of interruptions, reducing steps to deal with complaints from 10 to six steps by DEWA and only one step for the customers if they can diagnose the status by themselves.

The service also reduces tracking time. It finds best solutions to deal with, follow up and resolve technical notifications in a simpler and easier way, using DEWA's smart app and website.

It provides value-added service through notifications when water consumption increases, enhancing customer experience and service efficiency.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of DEWA, expressed his happiness at achieving these results in such a short period. He also commended the great response from customers who benefit from these features. "DEWA depends on innovation and the latest disruptive technologies to provide water and electricity services at the highest standards of availability, reliability, and efficiency, and to achieve the Demand Side Management Strategy to reduce energy and water use by 30 percent by 2030."

Related Topics

Electricity Water Dubai July 2019 From Best Million

Recent Stories

Jibran Nasir and Mansha Pasha to get engaged tomor ..

29 minutes ago

Lawyers attack on PIC:  Court orders police to lo ..

58 minutes ago

Phase 2 of Delaija Wildlife Centre project commenc ..

1 hour ago

The Vivo V17 Hands-On Review: High-End Midranger

1 hour ago

'Star Wars' struggles in a country far, far away: ..

8 minutes ago

Commander-in-Chief Russian Navy visits various ins ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.