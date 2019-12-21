300 million gallons of water saved: DEWA

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Dec, 2019) The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, announced on Saturday that its smart response initiative for technical notifications has saved up to 300 million gallons of water and more than AED17 million. Customer service satisfaction rates also reached 91 percent since the initiative's launch in July 2019, the authority added.

The 'Smart Response Service' has several features such as self-diagnosis of interruptions, reducing steps to deal with complaints from 10 to six steps by DEWA and only one step for the customers if they can diagnose the status by themselves.

The service also reduces tracking time. It finds best solutions to deal with, follow up and resolve technical notifications in a simpler and easier way, using DEWA's smart app and website.

It provides value-added service through notifications when water consumption increases, enhancing customer experience and service efficiency.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of DEWA, expressed his happiness at achieving these results in such a short period. He also commended the great response from customers who benefit from these features. "DEWA depends on innovation and the latest disruptive technologies to provide water and electricity services at the highest standards of availability, reliability, and efficiency, and to achieve the Demand Side Management Strategy to reduce energy and water use by 30 percent by 2030."