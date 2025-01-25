Open Menu

3000 Palestinian Families Displaced From Jenin Due To Israeli Aggression

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2025 | 04:30 PM

3000 Palestinian families displaced from Jenin due to Israeli aggression

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2025) After weeks of violence by both Israeli and Palestinian security forces in Jenin, over 3,000 families have been reportedly displaced. Essential services such as water and electricity have been interrupted for weeks, the UN Human Rights Office in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OHCHR) stated.

The office added that all killings by law enforcement officials must be thoroughly and independently investigated, and those responsible for unlawful killings must be held accountable.

The occupation forces continued their aggression on Jenin city and Jenin camp, which resulted in 14 martyrs and dozens of injuries, the destruction, demolition and burning of a number of Palestinian homes, and destruction of infrastructure.

Related Topics

United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Electricity Water All

Recent Stories

3000 Palestinian families displaced from Jenin due ..

3000 Palestinian families displaced from Jenin due to Israeli aggression

5 minutes ago
 UoS participates in BETT 2025 in UK

UoS participates in BETT 2025 in UK

5 minutes ago
 SFAL welcomes 29 literary luminaries from UAE, Afr ..

SFAL welcomes 29 literary luminaries from UAE, Africa

5 minutes ago
 UAE committed to building sustainable energy futur ..

UAE committed to building sustainable energy future: Amna Al Dahak

1 hour ago
 PCB announces schedule for tri-nation ODI series

PCB announces schedule for tri-nation ODI series

1 hour ago
 UAE hosts high-level meetings with Kazakhstan moni ..

UAE hosts high-level meetings with Kazakhstan monitoring agency

1 hour ago
PTI, JUI-F likely to meet next week amid soaring p ..

PTI, JUI-F likely to meet next week amid soaring political temperature

1 hour ago
 GCC ranks 6th globally in goods trade volume: GCC- ..

GCC ranks 6th globally in goods trade volume: GCC-Stat

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebration of Sultan A ..

Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebration of Sultan Al Owais' centennial at Dubai O ..

2 hours ago
 UAE hosts 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum ..

UAE hosts 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum Tuesday

3 hours ago
 UAE sends 25 ambulances, equipment, medical suppli ..

UAE sends 25 ambulances, equipment, medical supplies to Angola

4 hours ago
 ZHO highlights People of Determination's role in d ..

ZHO highlights People of Determination's role in documenting Emirati history

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East