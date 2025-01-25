3000 Palestinian families displaced from Jenin due to Israeli aggression

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2025) After weeks of violence by both Israeli and Palestinian security forces in Jenin, over 3,000 families have been reportedly displaced. Essential services such as water and electricity have been interrupted for weeks, the UN Human Rights Office in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OHCHR) stated.

The office added that all killings by law enforcement officials must be thoroughly and independently investigated, and those responsible for unlawful killings must be held accountable.

The occupation forces continued their aggression on Jenin city and Jenin camp, which resulted in 14 martyrs and dozens of injuries, the destruction, demolition and burning of a number of Palestinian homes, and destruction of infrastructure.