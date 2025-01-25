3000 Palestinian Families Displaced From Jenin Due To Israeli Aggression
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2025 | 04:30 PM
GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2025) After weeks of violence by both Israeli and Palestinian security forces in Jenin, over 3,000 families have been reportedly displaced. Essential services such as water and electricity have been interrupted for weeks, the UN Human Rights Office in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OHCHR) stated.
The office added that all killings by law enforcement officials must be thoroughly and independently investigated, and those responsible for unlawful killings must be held accountable.
The occupation forces continued their aggression on Jenin city and Jenin camp, which resulted in 14 martyrs and dozens of injuries, the destruction, demolition and burning of a number of Palestinian homes, and destruction of infrastructure.
Recent Stories
3000 Palestinian families displaced from Jenin due to Israeli aggression
UoS participates in BETT 2025 in UK
SFAL welcomes 29 literary luminaries from UAE, Africa
UAE committed to building sustainable energy future: Amna Al Dahak
PCB announces schedule for tri-nation ODI series
UAE hosts high-level meetings with Kazakhstan monitoring agency
PTI, JUI-F likely to meet next week amid soaring political temperature
GCC ranks 6th globally in goods trade volume: GCC-Stat
Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebration of Sultan Al Owais' centennial at Dubai O ..
UAE hosts 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum Tuesday
UAE sends 25 ambulances, equipment, medical supplies to Angola
ZHO highlights People of Determination's role in documenting Emirati history
More Stories From Middle East
-
3000 Palestinian families displaced from Jenin due to Israeli aggression5 minutes ago
-
UoS participates in BETT 2025 in UK5 minutes ago
-
SFAL welcomes 29 literary luminaries from UAE, Africa5 minutes ago
-
UAE committed to building sustainable energy future: Amna Al Dahak1 hour ago
-
UAE hosts high-level meetings with Kazakhstan monitoring agency1 hour ago
-
GCC ranks 6th globally in goods trade volume: GCC-Stat2 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebration of Sultan Al Owais' centennial at Dubai Opera2 hours ago
-
UAE hosts 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum Tuesday3 hours ago
-
UAE sends 25 ambulances, equipment, medical supplies to Angola4 hours ago
-
ZHO highlights People of Determination's role in documenting Emirati history4 hours ago
-
Louvre Museum opens first fashion exhibition4 hours ago
-
Sharjah announces three new pharmaceutical factories worth AED308.7 million5 hours ago