UrduPoint.com

30,150 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 05:30 PM

30,150 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 30,150 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 22,536,846 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 227.

87 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

Related Topics

Immunity All

Recent Stories

Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation adopts 4. ..

Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation adopts 4.5-day working week

46 minutes ago
 Pakistan Railways electricity valuing Rs2 bln bein ..

Pakistan Railways electricity valuing Rs2 bln being stolen annually: Swati

35 seconds ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

37 seconds ago
 DHQ hospital Vehari upgraded with cost f Rs 188 ml ..

DHQ hospital Vehari upgraded with cost f Rs 188 mln

38 seconds ago
 Georgian Justice Ministry Postpones Saakashvili's ..

Georgian Justice Ministry Postpones Saakashvili's Transfer to Jail for Health Re ..

40 seconds ago
 Egyptian Scientists Use Digital Technologies to Lo ..

Egyptian Scientists Use Digital Technologies to Look Inside King Amenhotep I Mum ..

42 seconds ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.