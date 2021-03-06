UrduPoint.com
30,544 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 05:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 30,544 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 6,265,860 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 63.

35 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the virus.

