31 Missing After Indonesian Fishing Boat Sinks

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 05:15 PM

31 missing after Indonesian fishing boat sinks

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2019) Indonesian rescuers were battling high tides and strong winds on Friday in a search for 31 people missing after a fishing boat sank in waters off Borneo island, killing at least four, Reuters has quoted official of the search and rescue agency as saying.

There were 37 people on board the vessel, four of whom had been found dead, while two had survived, agency spokesman Iman Saputra said by telephone.

"Rescue efforts will go on for the next four days. The obstacles are high tides and strong winds," said Saputra, who is based in Banjarmasin, the capital of South Kalimantan province, near the site of the sinking.

The vessel had left the town of Pekalongan on Java island three days ago before running into trouble, Saputra said, adding that the agency had deployed 35 people to hunt for those missing.

