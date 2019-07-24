UrduPoint.com
31 Yemenis Receive Medical Care In India

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 08:15 PM

31 Yemenis receive medical care in India

ADEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jul, 2019) A total of 31 wounded Yemenis left Aden Airport today to receive treatment in India. The UAE will cover the cost of medical expenses as part of the country’s efforts to support the Yemeni people and ease their burdens, in light of their difficult conditions caused by the war waged by the Iranian-backed Houthi militias.

The total number of wounded people treated abroad on the UAE’s expense are now more than 5,000. The UAE also equipped hospitals in the Yemeni capital, Aden, as well as in Dhala and the Red Sea Coast, to ease the suffering of local patients and perform first aid before their hospitalisation abroad.

The medical team that accompanied the wounded praised the UAE’s humanitarian initiative to treat wounded Yemenis, which is due to the directives of its leadership to care for Yemenis, ease their suffering, and improve their living conditions.

The patients thanked the UAE for supporting the Yemeni people and helping them to overcome their ordeal, as well as for caring for Yemeni patients, especially the wounded.

The UAE, in implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has treated thousands of wounded Yemenis in Emirati hospitals, as well as in Egypt, Sudan, India and Jordan.

