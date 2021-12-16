UrduPoint.com

31,157 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 05:15 PM

31,157 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 31,157 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 22,266,325 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 225.

13 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

Related Topics

Immunity All

Recent Stories

Pakistan to face West Indies in 3rd T20I match tod ..

Pakistan to face West Indies in 3rd T20I match today

11 seconds ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Tanzanian President&#03 ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Tanzanian President&#039;s note

29 seconds ago
 TECNO engages customers in another round of fun an ..

TECNO engages customers in another round of fun and gifting activities

7 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Receives Jordanian Consul-Genera ..

Secretary-General Receives Jordanian Consul-General and Permanent Representative ..

17 minutes ago
 Philippine Food Festival presents contemporary tas ..

Philippine Food Festival presents contemporary tastes of Filipino dishes at the ..

21 minutes ago
 Over 100 Hindu yatrees to arrive in Pakistan on Fr ..

Over 100 Hindu yatrees to arrive in Pakistan on Friday

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.