31,604 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 31,604 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 5,086,835 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 51.

43 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the virus.