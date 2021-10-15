UrduPoint.com

31,708 Doses Of The COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 08:30 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Oct, 2021) ABU DHABI, 15th October 2021 (WAM) - The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 31,708 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours. The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 20,645,011 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 208.

74 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the Covid19 virus.

More Stories From Middle East

