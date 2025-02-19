Open Menu

31st Edition Of Dubai International Boat Show Opens

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2025 | 11:15 AM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2025) The 31st edition of the Dubai International Boat Show (DIBS) opened today at Dubai Harbour.

This year’s series is set to welcome more than 1,000 brands and 200-plus yachts and watercraft to the venue’s luxurious home at Dubai Harbour.

Taking place until 23rd February, the 31st edition will see exhibitors and visitors arriving in the emirate from across 55 countries.

The 2025 programme will see a range of attractions from the yachting and super-yacht segment, watersports, a growing luxury and lifestyle sector, seafaring gadgets and equipment, and much more.

