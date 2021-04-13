31st edition of Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2021 begins

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2021) The 31st edition of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2021, organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), commenced Tuesday across the Emirate of Sharjah.

Held under the slogan "Ramadan coming with valuable prizes", the festival, which will last until the third day of Eid Al Fitr, offers shoppers and visitors deals, discounts, and raffles on luxury cars, weekly vouchers worth AED50,000, and many prizes worth up to AED3 million.

Sahara Centre will offer vouchers worth AED200,000, as well as a mega draw on BMW X6, in addition to a draw on half a kilo of 21 carat gold at City Centre Sharjah, and many more winning opportunities.

The Festival also includes a host of entertainment shows and innovative marketing activities in a festive atmosphere across the emirate.

Commenting on the launch, Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, said, "Over the last three decades, the Sharjah Ramadan Festival has not only become one of the most favored shopping events across the region, but also a perfect destination for enjoying outstanding entertainment events and spending memorable times with family and friends.

Al Owais explained that the importance of the Festival has gone beyond being a shopping and entertainment event to become a place for knowledge, culture, tourism, emphasising that Sharjah has been and will remain the capital of Islamic culture that blooms with tolerance and cultural communication.

The event is organised by the SCCI in cooperation with some government and private institutions with the support of departments of shopping centres, supermarkets, and specialised shops in the emirate.