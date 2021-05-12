UrduPoint.com
31st Emergency Meeting Of Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union Begins Today

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 09:15 PM

31st emergency meeting of Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union begins today

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th May, 2021) The 31st emergency meeting of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union began today, chaired by Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC) and President of the Union, to discuss the situation in Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque, with the attendance of speakers of Arab parliaments.

At the start of the meeting, held virtually, Ghobash thanked the speakers for responding to the union’s call to hold the meeting and stressed the importance of the Palestinian cause for all Arabs and the necessity of reaching a fair settlement.

The meeting was attended by Hamad Ahmed Al Rahoumi, First Deputy to the Speaker of the FNC, Naema Abdulrahman Al Mansouri, Somaya Abdullah Al Suwaidi, Obaid Khalfan Al Salami and Dr. Omar Abdulrahman Al Nuaimi, FNC Secretary-General, who are members of the FNC Parliamentary Division and the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union Group.

