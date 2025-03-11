Open Menu

32 Dead In Two Mexico Bus Crashes

Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2025 | 11:30 AM

MEXICO CITY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2025) At least 32 people were killed on Monday in two separate bus crashes in Mexico, authorities said.

A bus turned over along a highway in southern Mexico's Oaxaca state, killing 18 people, the state government said in a statement. Twelve others remained in hospital.

Authorities will launch an investigation into the cause of the accident, which happened near the community of Santo Domingo Narro, it added.

In the country's north, 14 people died in a fiery collision between a tractor-trailer and a bus carrying passengers from the US state of Texas, civil protection authorities in Durango state said.

Of the 24 people travelling in the bus, only 10 managed to get out alive, it said.

