32 French Oil & Gas Companies Participate In ADIPEC 2021

ABUDHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2021) A total of 32 French Oil & Gas companies are gathered in Abu Dhabi from 15 to 18 November for the first post-Covid Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC).

Seven new exhibitors will contribute to the dynamism of the French presence at this edition of the global show: Acebi, Energy Consulting Services, Exa’Air, Sensotop, Tofer & Trapil.

"While France ranks 3rd in the world among global exporting industries, exporting companies also generate 70% of their turnover from export.

From engineering to hydrocarbon exploration and production, via services, oil and gas equipment and new technologies, France also managed to build a sector of excellence throughout the whole value chain," according to a press statement by business France.

Major global leaders from France are already well established in the middle East: Total Energies, one of ADNOC’s oldest partners, as well as Engie, Technip, Vallourec, the Eiffage group, CGG and Ponticelli, to name a few.