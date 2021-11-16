UrduPoint.com

32 French Oil & Gas Companies Participate In ADIPEC 2021

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 12:30 AM

32 French Oil &amp; Gas companies participate in ADIPEC 2021

ABUDHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2021) A total of 32 French Oil & Gas companies are gathered in Abu Dhabi from 15 to 18 November for the first post-Covid Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC).

Seven new exhibitors will contribute to the dynamism of the French presence at this edition of the global show: Acebi, Energy Consulting Services, Exa’Air, Sensotop, Tofer & Trapil.

"While France ranks 3rd in the world among global exporting industries, exporting companies also generate 70% of their turnover from export.

From engineering to hydrocarbon exploration and production, via services, oil and gas equipment and new technologies, France also managed to build a sector of excellence throughout the whole value chain," according to a press statement by business France.

Major global leaders from France are already well established in the middle East: Total Energies, one of ADNOC’s oldest partners, as well as Engie, Technip, Vallourec, the Eiffage group, CGG and Ponticelli, to name a few.

Related Topics

World Business France Abu Dhabi Oil Middle East November Gas From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi lights up in blue for diabetes awareness

Abu Dhabi lights up in blue for diabetes awareness

16 minutes ago
 Putin, Macron Express Satisfaction With Meeting of ..

Putin, Macron Express Satisfaction With Meeting of Foreign, Defense Ministers - ..

15 minutes ago
 PTI Govt. to introduce mega legal reforms soon: Al ..

PTI Govt. to introduce mega legal reforms soon: Ali Muhammad

15 minutes ago
 'Trade in local currencies could lower heavy relia ..

'Trade in local currencies could lower heavy reliance on USD, bring down trade d ..

15 minutes ago
 Putin Drew Macron's Attention to Provocative Natur ..

Putin Drew Macron's Attention to Provocative Nature of US Drills in Black Sea - ..

15 minutes ago
 Over 45,000 children released from detention world ..

Over 45,000 children released from detention worldwide during COVID pandemic: UN ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.