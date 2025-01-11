32 martyred, 193 wounded in Gaza over 48 hours

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2025) The Israeli occupation continued its aggression on the Gaza Strip over the past 48 hours, resulting in numerous casualties, with 32 martyrs and 193 injured reported in hospitals.

Palestinian medical sources indicated that thousands of victims remain trapped under rubble and in the streets, and that rescue teams are unable to reach them.

The sources noted that the death toll from the Israeli aggression has risen to 46,537 martyrs and 109,571 injured since 7th October 2023.

Israeli warplanes continue to bomb various areas of the Gaza Strip on the 463rd day of the war, leaving behind a large number of martyrs and injured.