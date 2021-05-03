UrduPoint.com
32,231 Doses Of The COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 05:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd May, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 32,231 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 10,666,924, with a rate of vaccine distribution of 107.

85 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the coronavirus vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the virus.

