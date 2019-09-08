UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

32,256 Business Licenses Issued In Eight Months In UAE

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 09:30 PM

32,256 business licenses issued in eight months in UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2019) Signalling growing investor confidence in the country, a total of 32,256 business licenses were issued in the UAE over the first eight months of the year, bringing to 572,615 the total number of business permits in the country, a growth of 6 pc from 540,359 by the end of December.

The significant increase in business licenses corroborates the economic growth estimates made by the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates which projected real GDP in the country to grow by 2.4 pc in 2019 in its latest report.

In more detail, Abu Dhabi and Dubai accounted for 70.6 pc of the total number of business licenses issued across the country by the end of August, namely 404,492 licenses, according to the Ministry of Economy's National Economic Register.

Dubai came first issuing 268,574 business licenses followed by 135,918 in Abu Dhabi until the end of August 2019.

In terms of legal status, a total of 181,989 licenses were issued for limited liability companies while 78,491were registered for individual establishments and 3,935 for single-member limited liability companies. A total of 2140 were issued for foreign companies, 848 for Gulf firms, with the rest of licenses divided between public joint stock companies, private joint stock companies and partnership en commendam companies.

In Abu Dhabi, a total of 86,837 licenses were issued for individual establishments, 27,590 for limited liability companies, 17,779 for company branches while the rest was divided between corporations, private companies and single-member companies as well as public joint stock companies.

In Sharjah, a total of 82,825 licenses were issued by the end of August, 53,458 of which were for individual firms and 23,582 licenses for limited liability companies, with the rest divided over other types of firms.

Related Topics

Business UAE Dubai Company Abu Dhabi Sharjah Bank United Arab Emirates August December 2019 From

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Jaber discusses key media issues with pa ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai Metro is a key pillar of our infrastructure, ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi leading global efforts to shape future o ..

1 hour ago

Ministerial Development Council discusses bill on ..

2 hours ago

UAE welcomes energy industry’s thought leaders a ..

2 hours ago

Kazakh Ambassador proud of UAE&#039;s mission to I ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.