32,981 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 05:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 32,981 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 22,080,184 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 223.

25 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the virus.

