33 Sharjah Government Departments To Unveil Digital Launches At GITEX Technology Week

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 06:45 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2019) The Sharjah Department of e-Government has announced that 33 government departments will participate in the 39th GITEX Technology Week from 6th-10th October, at Dubai World Trade Centre.

The departments are participating in line with Sharjah e-Government's determination to support digital transformation and develop processes and systems across government entities in the emirate.

The announcement was made during the first preparatory meeting for the government departments participating in GITEX Technology Week 2019, which was held in the presence of Sheikh Khalid Al Qassimi, Director-General of Sharjah Department of e-Government, Noor Al Noman, Director of the Department, a number of Federal government representatives and Sharjah e-Government’s media team.

At its pavilion this year, Sharjah e-Government will showcase a number of new projects by participating departments that will contribute directly to the development of e-government services, ensuring customer satisfaction and facilitating the digital transformation.

Commenting on the event, Al Qassimi said, "Sharjah e-Government’s participation in GITEX Technology Week 2019 is a valuable opportunity to highlight our achievements in terms of digital transformation. We continue to endeavour to implement the wise vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, by streamlining digital transformation and developing all our electronic services."

"Our participation in GITEX Technology Week 2019 reflects our commitment to providing innovative e-services, qualified employees and advanced technology to enable the Emirate’s comprehensive transformation," he added.

