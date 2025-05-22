33,000 students take part in Abu Dhabi Sports Championship for Schools & Universities

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2025) The fourth edition of the Abu Dhabi Sports Championship for Schools and Universities has marked its biggest and most successful season yet, with more than 33,000 students from 389 schools and 13 universities across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain Region, and Al Dhafra competed across 18 sports disciplines through a series of competitions held from November 2024 to May 2025.

Dr Bashaer AlMatrooshi, Executive Director – Talent Enablement Sector at the Abu Dhabi Department of education and Knowledge (ADEK), said, “This championship reflects our unwavering commitment to nurturing student potential through sports. With over 33,000 participants, this was our biggest and most inspiring edition yet. We are proud of every student who competed, and especially those who earned recognition for their talent and determination. These students represent the best of Abu Dhabi’s future.”

Talal Mustafa Al Hashemi, Executive Director of the Events Sector at Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said, "The Abu Dhabi Sports Championship reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting the school and university sports ecosystem, which is the foundation for building a promising generation of athletes. The record-breaking participation and strong engagement this season confirm the tremendous potential that exists among our youth. We are proud to partner with ADEK and the Ministry of Education on this pioneering initiative that promotes a culture of sports among students and provides a platform to discover and nurture talent that will serve the future of sports in the UAE.

The championship comes as part of ADEK’s broader talent development programme. It brings to life the vision behind ADEK’s Physical Education and School Sports Policy; to foster a culture of activity and well-being in schools through a comprehensive PE curriculum, a physical literacy framework, and active parent engagement.

The closing awards ceremony, hosted by the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) and Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), in partnership with the Ministry of Education (MoE), was attended by the leadership from across the three entities.

Outstanding schools were recognised for their participation and performance through a dedicated championship leaderboard featuring public, private, and charter schools.

More than 500 students were celebrated as part of the medaling ceremony as well, recognised not only for their performance but also for their sportsmanship and perseverance throughout the season.

The flagship event welcomed more than 10,000 attendees, including families, sports enthusiasts, and members of the wider community. Visitors experienced student competitions and enjoyed student-led entertainment, live performances, and a fan zone featuring tech-powered challenges and interactive experiences.