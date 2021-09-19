UrduPoint.com

33,216 Doses Of The COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 seconds ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 05:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 33,216 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours. The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 19,445,872 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 196.

61 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the virus.

