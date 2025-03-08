33.4% of parliamentarians across EU are women

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2025) BRUSSELS, 8th March, 2025 (WAM) – In 2024, women held one-third (33.4%) of the seats in national parliaments across the EU, marking a 5.6% increase compared with 2014, according to figures released by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, to mark the International Women’s Day on 8th March.

Sweden (45.6%), Finland (45.5%) and Denmark (44.7%) had the highest shares of female representatives, while Cyprus (14.3%), Hungary (14.6%) and Romania (19.5%) had the lowest.

Compared with 2014, 3 EU countries increased the share of female representatives by 10% or more: Malta (+14.9%), Latvia (+13.0%) and France (+10.

3%).

In 2024, women held 35.1% of national government seats, an increase of 7.4 percentage points compared with 2014 (27.7%).

The share of women in government was highest in Finland (60.0%). In 3 other EU countries, at least half of the members of national governments were female: Belgium (55.0%), Estonia (50.0%) and France (50.0%).

In contrast, Hungary had no women in its national government at all, while Czechia had 5.9% and Croatia 10.5% of female government members.

In most EU countries, the share of women in national governments grew since 2014. Belgium recorded the largest increase (+32.8%), followed by Portugal (+25.7%) and Lithuania (+24.9%).