ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Sep, 2020) The National Seismic Network, part of the National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, recorded on Friday's early morning a 3.4 magnitude tremor on Richter scale at a depth of 12.1 kilometres in Fujairah.

The NCM said in a statement that the minor tremor, which occurred at 06:08 (UAE local time), was "slightly felt by residents without any effect."