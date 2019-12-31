34,000 take part in UAE government portal crowdsourcing campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Dec, 2019) The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA, announced that the number of participants in the crowdsourcing campaign aimed at developing the official portal of the United Arab Emirates Government, 'u.ae', reached more than 17,300 contributors in 2019, bringing the total number of participants to over 34,000 contributors.

The crowdsourcing campaign aims to activate the participation of the users of the UAE Government portal in providing information on the portal, along with mentioning the official source of that information, as well as providing comments on the current content, and correction of any errors, whether related to the accuracy of information, language or others. The TRA published a survey to facilitate the participation of customers in this campaign, and used the hashtag, "#ParticipateandGetaReward", to promote the campaign via social media.

The campaign went through several phases, starting by inviting the public to suggest new topics for the portal, receiving suggestions and inquiries, and listing and analysing them.

Regarding the initiative, Salem Al Housani, Acting Deputy Director-General for Information and eGovernment Sector, said, "The UAE Government official portal aims to provide complete and comprehensive information and data on all the services provided by the government.

Moreover, as part of the TRA’s efforts to achieve the happiness of all the users of the portal, we had to involve them in the ongoing development process by receiving their feedback and suggestions on the published topics, or the topics they wish to add. To encourage participation, the TRA distributed prizes to the most active contributors, who made suggestions that had an effective impact on developing the content of the portal."

The UAE Government's official portal consists of four main sections that include information and services, information on the UAE, e-Participation, and media. The information and services section includes topics such as labour, investment, tourism, infrastructure, and visa, in addition to a complete list of all government services in the UAE.

The second section covers the history of the UAE through its different eras. In the e-Participation section, multiple channels are provided for communication with the UAE Government, as well as platforms for consultation and live chat, among others.