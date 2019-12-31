UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

34,000 Take Part In UAE Government Portal Crowdsourcing Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 04:45 PM

34,000 take part in UAE government portal crowdsourcing campaign

The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA, announced that the number of participants in the crowdsourcing campaign aimed at developing the official portal of the United Arab Emirates Government, 'u.ae', reached more than 17,300 contributors in 2019, bringing the total number of participants to over 34,000 contributors

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Dec, 2019) The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA, announced that the number of participants in the crowdsourcing campaign aimed at developing the official portal of the United Arab Emirates Government, 'u.ae', reached more than 17,300 contributors in 2019, bringing the total number of participants to over 34,000 contributors.

The crowdsourcing campaign aims to activate the participation of the users of the UAE Government portal in providing information on the portal, along with mentioning the official source of that information, as well as providing comments on the current content, and correction of any errors, whether related to the accuracy of information, language or others. The TRA published a survey to facilitate the participation of customers in this campaign, and used the hashtag, "#ParticipateandGetaReward", to promote the campaign via social media.

The campaign went through several phases, starting by inviting the public to suggest new topics for the portal, receiving suggestions and inquiries, and listing and analysing them.

Regarding the initiative, Salem Al Housani, Acting Deputy Director-General for Information and eGovernment Sector, said, "The UAE Government official portal aims to provide complete and comprehensive information and data on all the services provided by the government.

Moreover, as part of the TRA’s efforts to achieve the happiness of all the users of the portal, we had to involve them in the ongoing development process by receiving their feedback and suggestions on the published topics, or the topics they wish to add. To encourage participation, the TRA distributed prizes to the most active contributors, who made suggestions that had an effective impact on developing the content of the portal."

The UAE Government's official portal consists of four main sections that include information and services, information on the UAE, e-Participation, and media. The information and services section includes topics such as labour, investment, tourism, infrastructure, and visa, in addition to a complete list of all government services in the UAE.

The second section covers the history of the UAE through its different eras. In the e-Participation section, multiple channels are provided for communication with the UAE Government, as well as platforms for consultation and live chat, among others.

Related Topics

Social Media UAE Salem United Arab Emirates Visa 2019 Media All Government Labour

Recent Stories

50 additional jobs eyed for UAE Nationals at Etiha ..

9 minutes ago

DIG pinned badges to newly promoted officials

7 minutes ago

80,000 people provided rescue services in 2019 in ..

7 minutes ago

Five member gang of street criminals busted

12 minutes ago

Higher education sector playing effective role for ..

12 minutes ago

Over 300 People Evacuated From Supermarket in Fran ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.