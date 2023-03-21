34,000 visitors to 2nd season of Farmers’ Souq Initiative

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2023) Dubai Municipality has concluded the second edition of the Farmers’ Souq Initiative with a total of 33,921 visitors.

The event, which was organised at Nakheel Park between 19th November 2022 and 18th March 2023, served as an agricultural and investment platform that brought together all Emirati farmers under one roof to sell locally produced farm products directly to consumers.

Through this initiative, Dubai Municipality aimed to boost customers’ trust and confidence in local agricultural products and draw attention to the development achieved by the local agricultural sector.

Ahmed Al Zarooni, Director of the Department of Public Parks and Recreational Facilities in Dubai Municipality, highlighted the crucial role of Emirati farmers and small and medium-enterprise owners (SMEs) in making the second edition of the Farmers’ Souq Initiative successful.

Al Zarooni emphasised that this initiative reflects the Municipality’s efforts to support the agricultural sector by offering diverse opportunities for the participants to trade.

“The initiative further aimed at raising awareness of the agricultural diversity in the Emirate, the significance of food security in Dubai and the need to work continuously to achieve it and support it on the widest scale.

This comes in light of the wise leadership's continuous support for agriculture and local production in the emirate to enhance the sustainability of the sector, and increase the farmers' contribution to increasing the market share of local products,” he said.

Dubai Municipality has been supporting the local farmers by providing all the logistic assistance and other requirements, which would help farmers in their projects and encourage them to continue to be sustainable.

A total of 50 farmers and SME owners participated in the event and displayed their goods which included vegetables, fruits, dairy products, honey, dates, and other household products. The Souq also featured around 30 kiosks to sell food and beverages.

Furthermore, the initiative held 69 workshops and activities throughout the four months of the Souq, including musical and other entertainment performances.