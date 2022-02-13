34,499 Doses Of The COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2022 | 08:16 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2022) The Ministry of Health and Preventio (MoHAP) has announced that 34,499 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours.
The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 23,875,092 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 241.
40 doses per 100 people.
This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the COVID-19 virus