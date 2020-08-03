345 government, private-sector leaders have graduated from MBRSG Master’s programmes

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2020) The Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government, MBRSG, – the first research and teaching institution focusing on governance and public policy in the Arab world – revealed that 345 government and private-sector leaders have graduated from its Master’s programmes since its launch.

The school also reported receiving more than 2,000 applications from local and international organisations since it began operations. With an integrated system of educational and training programmes, as well as research projects and studies, MBRSG aims to support and promote government excellence and empower future leaders. To upskill and advance government leaders in the UAE and the Arab region, the school is preparing to welcome a new batch of students for the academic year 2020-2021, having received as many as 152 applications. The admissions and registration period is scheduled from 3rd to 26th August, 2020.

Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, MBRSG’s Executive President, asserted that the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government is committed to upgrading its programmes to meet the highest international standards, and to use its resources to create an innovative and agile educational environment where government leaders in the UAE and the region can hone their skills and keep pace with global developments in the government and policymaking fields, as well as the private sector.

"We will continue to provide best-in-class academic programmes in public administration, as per the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to train the leaders of the future, engage them in accomplishing the UAE’s visions and strategies, and cement its leading global status across various sectors," Al Marri added.

"The ‘Future Government Programmes’ and ‘Leadership Training Programmes’, which include Executive education and other Open Enrolment Programmes, reflect MBRSG’s objectives as they explore current global reality and challenges, present case studies, analyse best practices, and propose innovative solutions for the vital sectors in the UAE," he explained.

Future Government Programmes consist of four Master’s programmes accredited by the UAE Ministry of Education and designed in accordance with the highest academic standards. They are the Executive Master of Public Administration, Master of Public Policy, Master of Innovation Management, and Master of Public Administration. These programmes aim to empower leaders and train policymakers in the Arab world.

The Executive Education and Open Enrolment Programmes include a group of customised programmes designed to help executives and institutions realise their full potential through integrated, tailored capacity-building solutions to achieve their strategic goals.