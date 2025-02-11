34th Sharjah Theatre Days launches February 19

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2025 | 02:00 AM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) Sharjah Theatre Days will take place on February 19 -26, featuring 15 theatrical performances across three categories: inside the competition, outside the competition, and hosted shows.

Mariam Saif Makhlouf, a member of the organising committee for Sharjah Theatre Days, said that the 34th session of Sharjah Theatre Days, which will run under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, will kick off at the Cultural Palace Theatre with the Tunisian show Al-Bukhara, which won the Sheikh Dr.

Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Award for Best Arab Theatre Show at the Arab Theatre Authority competition in Muscat.

Makhlouf also revealed that the festival will host an intellectual forum titled “Criticism... Memory of Arab Theatre.” This forum will explore the role of criticism in preserving and sustaining Arab theater heritage. Additionally, the festival will celebrate Syrian artist Asaad Fadda for winning the Sharjah Award for Arab Theatre Creativity and honour Emirati artist Maryam Sultan as the “Honoured Local Personality” for this edition.

