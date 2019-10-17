(@imziishan)

MADINAH, Saudi Arabia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Oct, 2019) Thirty-five residents died and four were injured in a traffic accident on Wednesday in Saudi Arabia's Madinah province, the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, said, quoting the province's police spokesman.

The spokesman added that the passengers include Asian and Arabic nationalities, and that the accident happened after a bus crashed.

The injured have been transferred to Al-Hamna Hospital, SPA added, and authorities have launched an investigation.