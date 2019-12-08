UrduPoint.com
35 People Killed In A Factory Fire In New Delhi

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 11:30 AM

35 people killed in a factory fire in New Delhi

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2019) At least 35 people have died in a factory fire in India's capital New Delhi, with the toll still expected to rise, police said.

A call about the fire was received at 5:22 am following which 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The cause of the fire is not known, officials said, adding that over 50 people were inside the factory operating from a residential area when the fire broke out. Thirty fire trucks are at the site and have taken the situation under control.

