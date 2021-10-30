35 teams participating in Gov Games 2021’s community category make it to final round

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Oct, 2021) Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the community category of Gov Games 2021, held in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council, saw 35 teams out of a total of 58 participating teams, featuring more than 406 players, qualifying for the competition’s final round at the Dubai International Financial Centre’s Central Park Towers.

The latest edition of Gov Games, officially sponsored by MyWhoosh, is being held in conjunction with the start of the Dubai Fitness Challenge to encourage sports and fitness activities in the country, as well as promote cooperation and team spirit. The qualifying round reflects the UAE’s social solidarity and cultural diversity.

The teams, each comprising seven players, competed with each other in 10 zones in a test of their fitness and mental readiness. All exercises required strong teamwork as each player had to complete the required activity for the team to succeed. In a highly charged atmosphere, the participants showed their endurance in all 20 rounds during the whole-day competition. The successful teams moved to the final round after demonstrating their skills and physical fitness.

Marwan bin Essa, Director of Gov Games, congratulated the teams, saying that the competition promotes ‘sports as a lifestyle’ and contributes to building a healthy community in the country.

"We attribute the success achieved by the community category qualifiers today to the great support that the Gov Games has received from HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, who gave community members the opportunity to participate in the third edition of the games. The qualification phase was highly competitive and thrilling with participants showing strong sportsmanship, embodying the values of the games that the strength of the team as a whole lies in its weakest member, and underlining the importance of cooperation and camaraderie among team members. The Games enable them to compete in activities that require a combination of physical and mental strength and strategic thinking, which is what enabled them to perform well in the community qualifying rounds," Bin Essa said.

The organising committee had previously announced that the Gov Games’ 3rd edition will take place from 9 to 11 December 2021. MyWhoosh, the free-to-use digital application that leverages virtual reality technology to enhance the experience of cyclists, is the official sponsor of this year’s championship.

Full details of Gov Games 2021 are available on its official Instagram, Twitter and Facebook accounts (@GovGames), in addition to www.govgames.com <http://www.govgames.com> .