360,000 Yemenis Benefit From ERC's Ramadan Food Parcels In Three Yemeni Governorates

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 12:00 AM

HADRAMAUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Apr, 2020) A total of 360,000 Yemenis in Hadramaut, Shabwa, and Al Hodeidah have benefited from the Ramadan food parcels deployed by the Emirates Red Crescent under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the follow-up of H.H.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent.

Dr Mohamed Ateeq Al Falahi, the Secretary General of the ERC, said the ERC started delivering the Ramadan food assistance to their beneficiaries at their residences in targeted Yemeni governorates ahead of the advent of Ramadan.

"While deploying the assistance, the ERC teams are always keen to comply with all precautionary measures followed internationally, including social distancing, in order to control the spread of the coronavirus," he added.

